Covid-19 Update: 1591 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1591 new coronavirus cases along with 1569 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 556,107. The total recoveries now stands at 536,050. The death toll is at 1651. At present there are 18,406 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 236,993 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 48.3 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

All Pakistani nationals and foreign citizens travelling to the South Asian country will have to take Covid-19 PCR tests from these 70 healthcare centres only across the UAE. The decision goes into effect from May 29.