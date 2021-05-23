Covid updates: 25,820 new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 25,820 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 4074, Ernakulam 2823, Palakkad 2700, Thiruvananthapuram 2700, Thrissur 2506, Kollam 2093, Kozhikode 1917, Alappuzha 1727, Kottayam 1322, Kannur 1265, Idukki 837, Pathanamthitta 815, Kasaragod 555 and Wayanad 486.

It has been confirmed today that 188 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 7,358. 91 health workers were affected by the disease. Kannur 28, Thiruvananthapuram 11, Kasaragod 10, Ernakulam 9, Palakkad, Wayanad 6 each, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur 5 Kozhikode, Kollam and Idukki 3 each were affected by the disease.

During the last 24 hours, 1,13,205 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 22.81. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,87,94,256 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

A total of 37,316 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 4869, Kollam 2705, Pathanamthitta 1483, Alappuzha 386, Kottayam 1467, Idukki 1101, Ernakulam 4016, Thrissur 4874, Palakkad 3168, Malappuram 5502, Kozhikode 4398, Wayanad 449, Kannur 1951 and Kasaragod 947 were cured. With this, 2,77,598 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 20,62,635 people have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 177 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 24,224 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1328 is not clear. Malappuram 3943, Ernakulam 2771, Palakkad 1805, Thiruvananthapuram 2572, Thrissur 2493, Kollam 2086, Kozhikode 1881, Alappuzha 1709, Kottayam 1217, Kannur 1168, Idukki 789, Pathanamthitta 785, Kasaragod 539 and Wayanad 466 were affected by the disease.

No new hotspot today. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 877 hotspots. There are currently 9,56,865 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,17,798 are under home / institutional quarantine and 39,067 are under hospital surveillance. 3606 people were newly admitted to the hospital.