Emirates says flights from India will remain suspended until June 14

Dubai: Arrangements have been made in the UAE for passenger flights from India. The price has been extended again. The deadline is June 14. This was reported by the official news agency.

Those who have stayed in India for more than 14 days from other places, will not be able to travel to the UAE.

UAE National Disaster Relief in India The Department of Credit and the Department of Aviation set the entry price. This policy is for UAE nationals and holders of Golden Dawn visas in the UAE. This is especially applicable for employees in government offices.