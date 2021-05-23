‘I accept your tears, Prime Minister’: Kangana Ranut to Prime minister

Mumbai: National Award winning Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranut has come forward supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier Prime Minister had got emotional while addressing the health care professionals in Varanasi. Opposition party leaders including Rahul Gandhi had came criticizing and mocking Prime Minister. The opposition claimed that Prime Minister is shedding crocodile tears.

” Tears were real or fake , you want to be entangled in tear detector test or you want to acknowledge the emotional intelligence and stamina of an individual who gets moved by others sorrow or cares enough to know when the pain is unbearable , one has to share that pain to ease it to release it , those tears happened as an unaware occurrence or they were conscious efforts ….. how does it matter ? Should it matter ? Some people find problem for every solution ….. I accept your tears Prime Minister I allow you to share my sorrow …. Jai Hind !!! P.S

Dear Indians don’t make every blessing a suffering , choose your attitude your perspective !!”, Kangana Ranut wrote on her Facebook.