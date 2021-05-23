Lockdown restrictions extended till May 31

New Delhi: The lockdown imposed in the national capital has been extended again. This was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This is for the fifth consecutive time that the lockdown has been extended. Delhi state government has extended the lockdown till May 31.

The Chief Minister also said that the unlock process will start gradually. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 16,00 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state. The test positivity rate has declined to 2.5% from 36%.

Also Read: ‘Crocodiles Are Innocent’

“There is a possibility that the third wave won’t hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I’m in talks with domestic & foreign companies regarding vaccines. We’re ready to spend from our budget,” the Delhi CM said.