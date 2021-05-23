Police arrests two sisters for spying for ISI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has arrested two sisters for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. Police arrested the women from Mhow cantonment region near Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The police has arrested two sisters who were working as school teachers. The police informed that the two ladies were in connection with two Pakistani nationals for the last 1 year.

Also Read; “Australia must not think it can hide from China if it provokes”

The police is scanning data from the phones of two sisters. As per reports, the women came into contact with Pakistani nationals through Facebook. The officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Military Intelligence (MI)are questioning the women. These women are suspected to have been honey-trapped by ISI agents.