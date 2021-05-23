Protest call by SKM on May 26, opposition parties extended support

New Delhi: Protesting organizations have called for a nationwide protest against the agriculture bills. As part of this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced that black day will be observed on May 26. All 12 opposition parties came out in support of the protest.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that the day will be observed as part of a six-month protest against agricultural laws. The joint statement was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and CPI leader D.K. Raja and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury have also expressed support for the protest. On May 12, opposition groups sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the repeal of the agricultural laws.