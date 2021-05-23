Rs 7 crore worth whale vomit smuggling, 3 arrested

Ahmedabad: On Sunday, the police have arrested three persons for supposedly smuggling ambergris or whale puke, worth about Rs 7 crore, that is used in making cosmetics.

Ambergis is a waxy substance that is formed in the intestines of sperm whales. As per the police, the three men were arrested on Saturday after they brought the precious substance from Junagadh for a client in Ahmedabad.

The ambergris that was recovered from them weighed 5.35 kg and is at around Rs 7 crore in the international market, the police said.

“We have arrested three persons for smuggling 5.35 kg ambergris. They are part of a network in which so far 10 people are suspected to be involved. Further investigation into the case is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Premsukh Delu said.

He furthermore said, “The accused were booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act after the forensic team said that prima facie, the product found in their possession was ambergris.” The arrested were Sharin Cheda (from Junagadh), Khalid Ofi (from Bhavnagar) and Sumer Soni (from Udaipur in Rajasthan). The three got the product from Junagadh and came to Ahmedabad to hand over it to someone whom the police have yet to find out.