Security forces gunned down 6 militants

Guwahati: Security forces had neutralized six militants in an encounter. The encounter took place in the West Karbi Anglong district, along the Assam-Nagaland border. The killed militants belong to the banned militant outfit, Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

A joint team of Assam police and Assam Rifles had launched a search operation in the area after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as militant fired upon the security forces. Following which six members of the outlawed outfit were gunned down. Security forces also recovered four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition.