Thousands flee from city as volcano erupts

Kinshasa: Thousands people were displaced and become refugees after a volcano has erupted in African country, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Thousand of people living in Goma city has fled from the city after the volcanic eruption. Mount Nyiragongo has erupted. The flaming lava from the Mount Nyiragongo come to a halt on the outskirts of Goma city early Sunday.

Goma City is situated near the border of Rwanda. The city has population of 2 million. The lave has destroyed a part of the city. Thousands of people has taken shelter in the near by country, Rwanda. The authorities in Rwanda has informed that around 8000 people from the city has been given shelter.

Mount Nyiragongo had erupted at around 7:00 pm Saturday. The last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing around 100 people.