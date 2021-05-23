Try home made Hibiscus toner for glowing skin…

There are many ways to give health and radiance to the skin. While many people try artificial ways that can be bought, there are those who try completely natural ways. The countryside is also home to ancient grandmotherly medicine. Toner is very good for skin health. It is also good for brightening the skin and relieving fatigue. Normally, everyone buys toner from the shops. Apart from this, we can make a toner at home in a completely natural way.

This natural toner is made from the hibiscus flower. Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants. Therefore, it is very good for giving youthfulness and elasticity to the skin. Keeps skin cells hydrated. It makes the skin look younger. It can be called the anti-ageing effect. This is one of the things that helps to get rid of wrinkles on the skin. An enzyme called elastase in our body gives the skin firmness and elasticity. One of the things that help is hibiscus.

For this, take the hibiscus flower, red coloured flower is better. It should be soaked in lukewarm water for a while. Once its colour is submerged in water, this water can be filled into a spray bottle. It can be refrigerated or sprayed on the face with or without cold. It is also one that gives radiance and freshness to the face.

It is a natural moisturizer for the skin. This is because of the mucilage quality. The lubrication of the hibiscus provides natural moisture to the skin cells. Gives radiance and softness to the skin. This is especially good for those with sensitive skin. Its mucilage benefits give radiance, softness and vibrancy to the face.