Twenty people affected by Black Fungus in Puducherry: Lt Governor

Puducherry: Amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases in Puducherry, here’s throwing up a new challenge in the government’s fight against the virus. Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, has affected 20 people in Puducherry.

On Friday, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lt Governor informed over 20 people including a couple of government staff were affected by mucormycosis and are undergoing treatment.

Tamilisai told the reporters that the provincial administration would soon issue a notification to declare black fungus as a notifiable disease, under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. All hospitals should inform the health department as soon as they received patients with symptoms of the black fungus.

The governor also cautioned people about taking awareness and precautions as the black fungus was spreading fast in Puducherry and also said that those suffering from the ailment should not take medicines on their own but approach hospitals for treatment.