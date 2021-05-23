Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested from Delhi in a murder case

Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, Sagar Rana. The police have also arrested Sushil Kumar’s associate, Ajay Kumar, who had been accompanying the wrestler ever since Sagar Rana’s murder.

A 23-year-old wrestler named Sagar Rana died and his two friends got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers, including Sushil Kumar. The incident occurred inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city on the intervening night of May 4.

A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir, and supervised by ACP Attar Singh arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Delhi’s Mundka area while both were on their way to meet someone on a scooter.