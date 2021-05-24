12 ministers charged with crimes, 13 are crorepatis in Kerala: Reveals study

Thiruvananthapuram: A study has revealed that 12 minister in the 21-member cabinet of Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala are charged with criminal cases. Also 13 minister are crorepatis. This was revealed by a study conducted by Kerala Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per the study, 5 ministers are charged in serious criminal cases. The average assents of ministers is also above 2.5 crore rupees. The study was conducted by by analysing the election affidavits submitted by the ministers. The report also claimed that the affidavit of minister V Sivankutty was not analysed due to unavailability of a complete and properly scanned affidavit on the Election Commission’s website.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has 12 cases against him. pinarayi Vijayan has 2 cases against him.

“The minister with the highest declared total assets is V Abdurahiman from the Tanur assembly constituency with assets worth Rs 17.17 crores. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is P Prasad from the Cherthala constituency with assets worth Rs. 14.18 lakhs… A total of 13 (65 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-60 years, while seven (35 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 61-80 years and out of 20 ministers, three are women,” the report said.