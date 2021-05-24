Black fungus: Cases are on the rise, over 5424 cases reported

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said that black fungus cases are on the rise in the country. According to Union Health Minister Harshavardhan, 5,424 people in 18 states have been affected by the black fungus so far. These are the figures for the regions, including the States and Union Territories.

“So far, 5,424 people have been diagnosed with black fungus, of which 4,556 have been diagnosed with Covid, and 55 per cent are diabetics,” said Health Minister Harshavardhan. Mucosal mycosis is more common in people with weakened immune systems.

Covid has been reported in Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Symptoms like a severe headache on one side, severe pain around the eyes, blurred vision, and discharge of black fluid from the nose. Earlier, the state had warned that the disease was becoming more dangerous in people with uncontrolled diabetes. The disease is more common in people undergoing organ transplantation and in cancer patients.

According to reports, the black fungus epidemic is on the rise in the state as well. So far, 44 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state. Four more deaths were reported in the state yesterday due to the black fungus outbreak. The deceased was undergoing treatment in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts.