Cyclone Yass Update: Flight operations at these airports may be affected

Kolkata: The The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has informed that the flight services and other operations in some airports in the country may be affected due to the Cyclone Yass. As per AAI, the flight operations at the Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports will be affected due to the cyclone. AAI has already suspended the civil flight operations at the Port Blair Airport in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been suspended .

“While flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be impacted by the cyclone; Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry airports have been instructed to be on alert in case the cyclonic winds change path,” the AAI said in a release.

“Civil Aviation Ministry and AAI are closely monitoring the situation with regular review meetings. Secretary Civil Aviation on Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparedness of various airports that may likely be impacted by the cyclone,” the AAI said in the release.

As per the IMD, the cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a “very severe cyclonic storm.