India reports first case of ‘Yellow Fungus’

New Delhi: The very first case of ‘Yellow Fungus’ infection has been reported in the country. The case was reported from Ghaziabad in uttar Pradesh. The patient is under treatment in a hospital.

As per reports, the new fungal infection is more deadlier than black and white fungus. Lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all, eakage of pus are the symtpoms of the infection. It also affects the healing process of wounds and slows it down. It also causes sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

The infection can be treated by an anti-fungal drug named ‘amphotericin b ‘. The main cause of the infection is poor hygiene. Too much humidity can also cause the infection as it promotes the proliferation of bacteria and fungus.