Minor earthquake hits UAE

May 24, 2021, 12:46 pm IST

Dubai: Two minor earthquakes were felt in UAE. This was announced by the National Meteorological Department (NCM). Earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Dibba Al  in Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am.  The earthquake occurred at a depth at 5km.

After this earthquake another one measuring 2.3 magnitude  on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

