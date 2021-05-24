“Narco-terrorism case”: NIA files additional charge sheet

New Delhi; On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered an additional charge sheet against a drugs smuggler in association with its inquiry into the Gujarat narco-terrorism lawsuit. An NIA representative said that the anti-terror probe agency has registered an additional charge sheet in the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad against Indresh Kumar Nishad in the case of apprehension of narcotics at Salaya, Gujarat.

The official said the topic relates to a lawsuit filed by the ATS Gujarat on August 12, 2018, correlating to the detention of Aziz Abdul Bhagad and seizure of 4.949 kgs of Heroin worth about Rs. 14.84 lakh from his custody. During the inquiry, seven more involved, Rafik Adam Sumra, Nazir Ahmad, Arshad Abdul Razak Sota, Manzoor Ahmad, Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Mohammad Siraj, and Sunil Vithal Barmase were arrested. The NIA took over the investigation on July 2 last year and had earlier registered a charge sheet against eight persons in the inquiry under different sectors of NDPS and the UA(P) Act.

The official stated that during the inquiry it was exposed that the accused Arshad Abdul Razak Sota and two absconding Pakistani Nationals named Hajisaab and Nabi Baksh had joined into a plot in Dubai to smuggle 500 Kgs of Heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat, India, by seaway. The heroin was brought by Pakistani nationals in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters, about 7-8 miles from Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch to an Indian ship named “Nagani Mustafa” belonging to Aziz Abdul Bhagad and into a different boat.

“Aziz Abdul Bhagad had pilfered 5 Kg of the heroin from the consignment and concealed it in a pit near Sadosala village in Gujarat,” the official said, continuing that extra inquiry disclosed that 300 Kgs of the narcotic drugs consignment, hidden in sacks of cumin and suva, was brought through Akshar Transport to Amritsar in Punjab by Nazir Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, both inhabitants of J&K and wanted to blame Simranjit Singh Sandhu.

The official said that the last consignment of 200 kg of heroin was given by Razak Adam Sumra to Karim Mohammad Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase, who further delivered it to Indresh Kumar Nishad in Gandhidham.”The consignment was then loaded and concealed between the wooden panels in the truck of Indresh Kumar Nishad who further delivered the same to aides of Simranjit Singh Sandhu at Amritsar in Punjab. Indresh Kumar Nishad was arrested by NIA in November 2020 for his role in the crime,” the official added.