Negative Covid-19 report mandatory to enter the state

On Saturday, the Karnataka Government has made a negative COVID-19 report mandatory for inter-state travellers coming into the state, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

People with a negative report of Covid-19 will be allowed to enter the state. The reports will be checked at all entry points across borders, Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

He also said, “the Centre has directed us not to allow anyone inside the state other than having COVID-19 negative certificate. We are just following orders”. Bommai added that the police strength at all check posts will be enhanced soon to meet this requirement.