NRI family spends whopping amount to charter a flight back to Dubai

Dubai: A NRI family has spend a whopping amount reach Dubai from India in a charter flight. The family paid a whopping 5.5 million Indian rupees ( 277,000 UAE dirham) to charter a private jet to fly back to Dubai from India. As per reports, in Assamese media, the family has spent the money to book a private jet as they were stranded in India as UAE suspended all commercial passenger flights from India citing the Covid-19 situation.

Mushtaque Anfar, the owner of perfume brand Oudh al Anfar has spent this big amount to fly back to Dubai. Mushtaque Anfar shared the photos of his family in the private jet on his social media handle.

” Alhumdulillah back in Dubai. There has never ever been a direct flight from Gauhati (Assam) to Dubai. Due to the pandemic increase in India and suspension of flights i was not able to find a way to come back. But we managed this route. Thanks to Dubai aviation authorities for managing this and arranging a charter for us from Dubai directly”, wrote Mushtaque Anfar on Instagram.

Authorities in UAE has suspended the India-UAE passenger entry on April 24. On Saturday, the suspension has been extended till June 14. Many Indian businessmen had earlier hired private jets to reach Dubai as there is no suspesnnion on charter flights. Earlier this month, an Indian family shelled out up more than Dh200,000 to return to the UAE on a private jet.