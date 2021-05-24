One-month-old baby born preterm, recovers from Covid-19

Hyderabad: A newborn boy won his battle against the novel coronavirus after a 30-day struggle and now he is one of the youngest Covid survivors in the State. He was born preterm on April 17, at 28 weeks of pregnancy to a Coronavirus-infected woman, at the Yashoda Hospital and later admitted to KIMS Cuddles. The baby was discharged from the hospital on May 17 and since been discharged he is fine and healthy. The KIMS Cuddles announced the news on Sunday as the infant, though at home, was under observation.

A neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, Dr. C Aparna, said: “The mother was already infected by Covid. However, there is no evidence suggesting that the Covid infection to the baby was an intrauterine transmission (mother to the infant) as the baby’s first RTPCR test, done within 24 hours of his birth, was negative. But, in the next few days, the baby’s oxygen levels started dropping and a repeat RTPCR test concluded that the neonate was Covid positive. So the possibility is that the baby naturally got exposed to the virus and got infected. The case was challenging. However, our teams left no stone unturned to make sure that the baby defeated Covid and returned to the arms of his parents.”

The team at KIMS Cuddles has so far delivered 35 mothers who have COVID-19. From them, only two newborns tested positive in the second week suggesting postnatal transmission. All babies survived, with only 20% requiring Neonatal Intensive Care Unit admission.