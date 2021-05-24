Oxygen supply: Southern Railway delivers over 1,000 MT oxygen to Tamil Nadu

Chennai: According to a statement, the Southern Railway has so far distributed over 1,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Tamil Nadu on 18 Oxygen Express trains.

Four more consignments of LMO arrived in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, and with this, a total of 1,024.18 MT of oxygen has been delivered.

On Saturday, the 16th loaded Oxygen Express with 19.54 MT from Rourkela arrived at Madukkarai, near Coimbatore.

At 12.45 pm on Sunday, the 17th loaded Oxygen Express with 84.1 MT was listed to reach Tondiarpet late on Sunday and the next one, with three loaded tankers (19.54 MT), arrived at Madukkarai.