 ‘Rain and Sandstorm’: National Centre for Meteorology issued yellow alert in UAE

Dubai: The weather forecasting agency in UAE, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued an ‘Yellow Alert’ in the country . The NCM has issued the alert as rain and sandstorm will hit some parts of UAE. The yellow alert will be from 1.45pm to 7pm today, May 24. As per the colour code given by NCM, UAE residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.

” A chance of convective clouds may be associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern Mountains areas from 13:45 to 19:00 Monday 24/05/2021″, tweeted NCM.