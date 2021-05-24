Two brothers aged 25 and 28, succumbs to Covid-19 within 72 hours

Two brothers named Aditya Vijay Jadhav (28) and Apurva Vijay Jadhav (25) from the Akurdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra’s Pune succumbs to Covid-19 in a span of 72 hours. The duo’s maternal uncle Hemant Konde told the reporters that they were on ventilator support, had Covid pneumonia and no comorbidity. Their father is also undergoing treatment for Covid-19, hasn’t yet been informed of the deaths of his sons.

Aditya got married over a year ago and has no children, while Apurva was unmarried. Apurva was first detected with Covid-19 on May 1.

Talking about Apurva who was working with the anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Konde said, “Due to the pandemic, the civic officials had shifted him to PMC’s hospital in Bhavani Peth where we think he might have got infected.” Eventually, all the family members- mother, father, brother, and brother’s wife — also tested positive.

According to Konde, Apurva stayed at home for two-three days, and when he felt uneasy, the family admitted him to a private hospital in Ravet. Konde added, “When Aditya felt uneasy, he was admitted to Jumbo hospital and a few days later, his father was admitted to YCM hospital.” The other three family members were admitted to Gharkul Covid Care Centre. Apurva was fine initially, but “later as his oxygen saturation level went down, he was shifted to the ICU and put on ventilator support”.

Konde said Aditya “complained that there was no proper care”. The family then, a couple of days later, shifted him to a private hospital in Akurdi where he was put on ventilator support. “But both died in a span of 72 hours. Apurva died on Thursday and Aditya on Saturday.”