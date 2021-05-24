Woman abandoned on suspicion of Covid positive rescued

Bengaluru: A woman suspected to be Covid-positive, who was found abandoned by her family at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru was rescued by Railway Police on Saturday evening. She was later admitted to KC General Hospital by Railway Police. Advocate M Sridharan, who regularly passed by the rear entrance of the station, saw her lying near the ticket booking office for three days. All thanks to him who raised an alarm.

Shankarappa, Assistant Sub Inspector, RPF said, “She was very weak and couldn’t stand. We gave her water and she drank some, but couldn’t eat anything. She uttered a few words in Hindi. Our doctor attended to her until the ambulance arrived, and said her pulse was weak and she had low sugar levels.”

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar Verma said, “We are really thankful to the person who alerted us about it, and began treatment immediately,” and also applauded the staff involved in the act.