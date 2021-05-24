You are our world: Aishwarya Rai on her mom’s birthday

Popular actress and the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai celebrated her mother’s 70th birthday on Sunday and she treated her fans with some beautiful family pictures on the occasion of her mother Vrinda Rai’s special day. The lovely pictures really describe the homely family spirit of the day and the family is seemingly happy and blessed to be celebrating this occasion.

The actress posted three separate pictures on Instagram. Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy 70th birthday dearest darling mommy-dodda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya is reuniting with the prolific Mani Ratnam on his project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which will be released in two parts. The film is being made in Tamil with Aishwarya having a solid part to play in the period epic.