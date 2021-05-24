Young girl writes to authorities to help find deceased mother’s phone

A nine-year-old girl named Hrithiksha in Karnataka’s Kodagu wrote a letter to officials to find her deceased mother’s missing mobile phone. She lost her mother to Covid recently.

Along with her mother Prabha, her father Naveen Kumar, and she had also tested positive for Covid-19. She and her father were home isolated, while her mother was shifted to the ICU ward at the district Covid-19 hospital, Madikeri. Sadly, Hrithiksha’s mother succumbed to the virus on May 16. Her mother’s phone went missing after her death.

The girl wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, local legislators, and the hospital authorities seeking their help to trace the missing phone. “The phone has memories of my mother. If anybody has taken it or anybody finds it, please return it to us,” Hrithiksha said. While her father also lodged a complaint with the Kushalnagar police stating that his wife’s mobile phone along with the SIM card was lost in the hospital.

The young girl’s appeal went viral, forcing the district administration to intervene and ask the police and the Health Department to trace the phone. The authorities said efforts are being made to trace the phone.