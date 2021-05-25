40 labs fined over Rs 20 lakh for delaying Covid-19 test reports

Karnataka: Forty Covid testing labs in Karnataka have been fined more than Rs 20 lakh for delaying the results of COVID-19 tests, said CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.

On Monday, Ashwathnarayan informed, “As per figures shared by nodal head in-charge of COVID testing Shalini Rajneesh, during a meeting, various labs in Karnataka have been fined to a sum of Rs 20,20,600 for the delay in uploading the results of COVID-19 tests.” He added, nine government labs and 31 private labs were penalised for the late declaration of COVID-19 test results.

“The results of as many as 10,103 cases were delayed for more than 24 hours, this includes both government and private hospitals. The concerned labs were fined Rs 200 for each case. Apart from this, five labs in the state have been closed or penalised for sharing positive reports without uploading to ICMR, and show cause notices have been issued in 41 cases for delay in uploading samples,” the Karnataka Deputy CM said.