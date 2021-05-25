Cases of Black Fungus are rising in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in Kerala has been increasing at an alarming rate. Nine people succumbed to the infection. 44 black fungus cases are confirmed in the state so far and at present, 35 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Out of the total cases, 11 people were infected in Malappuram, which is the highest, followed by Kozhikode 6, 5 each from Thrissur and Palakkad, 4 from Ernakulam, 3 from Thiruvananthapuram, 2 each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam, and one from Kannur.

Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal medicine is being used for treating black fungus patients. But the scarcity of this medicine has been interrupting the treatment in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the availability of medicine for treating the disease will be ensured.