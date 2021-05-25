Cyclone Yass Update: 2 people killed, several houses damaged

Kolkata: 2 Persons lost their lives in West Bengal due to the Cyclone Yass. They were electrocuted as the electric posts collapsed due to heavy winds. Around 80 houses were damaged in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts in the state. Several houses and electricity poles were damaged and trees uprooted in Naihati and Halisahar of North 24 Paragans district due to the strong winds.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India has suspended the operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata. The Kolkata airport has suspended all flight operations between 8.30 am and 7.45 pm on Wednesday .

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district in Odisha on Wednesday morning. The ‘Cyclone Yass’ will intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) by Tuesday evening.