Emirates Airlines announces special airfares

Dubai: Dubai based aircarrier, Emirates Airlines has announced special airfares for passengers. The new discounted summer airfares starts from from Dh1,495. The aircarrier is offering discounted tickets to 10 popular destinations across the globe.

The destinations include Amman in Jordan, Beirut, Maldives, Athens, Moscow, New York, Los Angeles, Cairo, Cassablanca and Seychelles. The offer is valid for booking from May 24 until June 6, 2021 for outbound travel until September 30, 2021.

Emirates Airline is offering ‘Emirates Holidays’ for its passengers. The ticket rates starts from from Dh1,979 per person in Economy class and Dh5,579 per person in Business Class for three night stays in five star hotels across Beirut, Los Angeles, Moscow, the Seychelles or Casablanca.