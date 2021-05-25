‘I’m going to be a bua’: Sushmita Sen congratulates soon-to-be-parents Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

On Monday, Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle to share the happy news and announces that she is going to be a ‘bua’ (aunt) soon as her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa are soon to be parents.

On Instagram, along with a beautiful photo of soon-to-be mom Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! ????? I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! ????.”

Furthermore, she added, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! ?Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!?????. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! ??I love you guys!!! #duggadugga???? #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe ??.”

Taking to the comments section, her daughter Renee Sen wrote, “It’s no doubt that you’re going to be the most amazing Bua.”

Charu Asopa is currently in her hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. Charu and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 in Goa.