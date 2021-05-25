Prime Minister led panel appointed new CBI chief

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed the new chief of central investigation agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ACC consisitng of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appointed senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new director of CBI.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is at present the director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is a 1985 batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre . Subodh Kumar Jaiswal will be in the post for two years. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had earlier held the positions of Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP. He has also worked with the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Also Read: Indian teacher dismissed in gulf country for supporting Israel

The post of chief of CBI has been lying vacant since February first week when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure.