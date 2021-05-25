DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Prime Minister led panel appointed new CBI chief

May 25, 2021, 10:56 pm IST

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed the new chief of central investigation agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ACC consisitng of  Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appointed senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new director of CBI.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is at present the director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is a 1985 batch  IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre .  Subodh Kumar Jaiswal  will be in the post for two years. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had  earlier held the positions of Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP. He has also worked with the  Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Also Read: Indian teacher dismissed in gulf country for supporting Israel 

The post  of chief of CBI has been lying vacant since February first week when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure.

 

Tags
shortlink
May 25, 2021, 10:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button