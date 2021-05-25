Stock Market: Sensex ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 14 points lower at 50,637. The NSE Nifty surged 11 points to close at 15,208. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,786 shares ended higher while 1,342 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products, TCS, ONGC, Tata Steel, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. The top losers in the market were , HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.