Vaccination for those going abroad; 11 more categories on the priority list

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has included eleven more categories in the vaccination priority list. Those who go abroad to study and work are also in the priority category. Health Minister Veena George has said that the vaccination priority for 18- to 45-year-olds in the state has been extended to study and work abroad.

The government has taken an urgent decision in this regard as many countries have made vaccination compulsory for those going abroad to study and work. Of these, 11 categories have been added to the priority category of vaccination.

Field staff in the Department of Food Civil Supplies, Field Staff in the FCI, Field Staff in the Postal Department, Field Staff in the Department of Social Justice, Field Staff in the Department of Women and Child Development, Field Staff in the Department of Animal Husbandry, SSLC ., HSC, VHSSC. The new recruitment category includes teachers, port staff, vaccinated compulsory students studying abroad and working abroad, and seafarers.

The Covid Front had earlier included people in the age group of 18 to 45 years in the priority category, considering those in the 32 categories. However, there was a need to include more people in the priority category. Based on the recommendation of the state-level committee meeting, 11 more sections were included.

The Kerala High Court had yesterday raised questions regarding the Centre’s revised vaccine policy. The Center has asked states to provide free vaccines to those between the ages of 18 and 45. Asked why the Center says states should provide free vaccines, the court said it was not the time to say federalism.

The High Court had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the central government over the slow pace of vaccine supply. This was when the case was first considered. The court ruled that it would take two years to complete the distribution of the vaccine.