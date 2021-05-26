577 children orphaned due to Covid-19 since April, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi: From April 1 to May 25 this year, 577 children have orphaned in the country due to Covid – 19. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani based on reports received from states and Union Territories. She added that the government is committed to support and protect children who have lost parents due to Covid.

In a tweet by Smriti Irani, she said, “GOI (government of India) is committed to support and protect every vulnerable child due to loss of both parents to Covid-19. From 1st April 2021 till 2:00 pm today, the state governments & UTs across the country have reported 577 children whose parents succumbed to Covid-19.”

All these children are currently under the care and supervision of the respective district authorities. Sources said a team of experts from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS) is available if any children needed counseling. The authorities said that there is no shortage of funds for ensuring the welfare of these children.

According to the sources, “The Centre is in constant touch with states and districts about these children. There is no shortage of funds for their welfare. The women and child development ministry has held meetings with all stakeholders, including UNICEF.”

India is going to open 10 one-stop centers (OCSs) in 10 missions across nine countries, said Ram Mohan Mishra, secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare. “One OSC will be established each in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, while two will be established in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Mishra added, the project covers 300 OCSs across India. The Ministry of External Affairs would oversee the work of these institutions with the support of the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare.