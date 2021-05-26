Anchor Sushant Singh’s Twitter Account Withheld

Popular film and television actor cum anchor Sushant Singh, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram to share that his Twitter account had been withheld without notice. The actor condemned Twitter and the Government of India for allegedly blocking his account on the microblogging site. Usually, he shares his views of the current political issues on his Twitter profile.

Earlier today, he posted a screenshot of his Twitter account and wrote, “My Twitter account @sushant_says has been withheld again. Hey @twitter at least have the decency to send a notice. Thanks @narendramodi @bjp4india @rssorg_official for letting me know that I am on the right path. ???”

A lot of netizens have questioned the reasoning behind this step and criticized the withholding of Singh’s account including actor Swara Bhasker, Gulshan Devaiah, and Ashwin Mushran.

Actor Sushant Singh's twitter account @sushant_says must be restored. @TwitterIndia — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) May 26, 2021

Why has @sushant_says ‘s account been withheld, and other accounts @TwitterIndia ? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 26, 2021

After a few hours of this, Sushant Singh’s account was restored and is operational again. Many users pointed out and welcomed him back to the platform.

However, it’s not the first time his account has been withheld. Earlier this year in February, his account, along with other activists were temporarily taken down because of their posts on the farm laws and followed the protests.