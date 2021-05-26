Bollywood actor becomes “the first Indian actor who receives the UAE golden visa”

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has obtained a golden visa for United Arab Emirates (UAE), he announced on Wednesday. Sharing his photo with UAE executives on Instagram, the Panipat actor said “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE.”

In 2019, the UAE government executed a new rule for long-term residence visas, allowing foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the requirement of a national sponsor. These Golden Visas are allotted for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

He also thanked the UAE government for the honor. Earlier, in an Instagram post, Sanjay Dutt gave rich recognition to his late father Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary. He posted a throwback photo with dad along with a heartfelt note for him. Sanjay wrote “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor – you were everything to me. Love you, Dad, miss you”.

List of professions that can apply for the 10-year Golden Visa:

1. Ph.D. degree holders: Under the fresh law, professionals holding Ph.D. degrees will be granted a Golden Visa. The individual should be carrying a Ph.D. degree from one of the top 500 universities in the world.

2. Doctors: The officials also let all doctors get a 10-year visa. This will support the nation to better cope with the pandemic and satisfy the shortfall of medical professionals in the nation. Doctors practicing in viral epidemiology will be granted with the Golden Visa, Sheikh Mohammed said.

3. Engineers: In order to bring the talent in this specific range, all engineers in the field of computers, electronics, programming, electricals, electronics, active technology can obtain the golden visa.

4. Highly qualified individuals: The UAE also gives a 10-year visa to extremely qualified individuals who have obtained high scores of 3.8 or more from recognized universities.

5. Researchers/Scientists: This includes researchers and scientists who are specialists in their particular domains. Scientists must be certified by the Emirates Scientists Council or holders of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence.

6. Inventors: The UAE also offers a golden visa to inventors but they must get a license of value, which appends to the UAE’s economy. Patents must be authorized by the Ministry of Economy.

7. Artists: Creative individuals in the range of culture and art will be granted the golden visa. Creative individuals in culture and art must be accredited by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

8. Investors: Foreign investors who have spent Dh10 million or above can also apply for a golden visa. This investment can be in the mode of deposit in an investment fund, the establishment of a company, or investment in real estate or any other vital sector. A number of Indian, Pakistani, and Arab investors have been given golden visas under this project.

Professionals who can obtain a 5-year visa:

1. Entrepreneurs: This category covers those having an existing project with the least capital of Dh500,000 or those who have the consent of an accredited business incubator in the nation. The entrepreneur is permitted a multi-entry visa for six months, renewable for another six months. The long-term visa covers the spouse and children, a partner, and three executives.

2. Outstanding students: This holds students with a minimum grade of 95 percent in public and private secondary schools university students within and outside the nation having a particular GPA of at least 3.75 upon graduation. The long-term visa holds families of outstanding students.