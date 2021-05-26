Covid-19 Update: 1757 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 1757 new coronavirus cases along with 1725 new recoveries and 3 deaths due to coronavirus infection were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

Till now 561,048 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 540,886 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1661. At present there are 18,501 active cases in UAE. The ministry has conducted 225,954 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 49.2 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Also Read: Pakistan High Commission in London vandalised by protesters

Authorities in Abu Dhabi has announced that government entities and companies in the emirate can have up to 60 per cent attendance at the workplace from May 30. But employees aged 60 and above and employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity can continue work from home.