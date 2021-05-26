Even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, says Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has penned a long note on Instagram about the “big blunders” she continues to make, even at the age of 45, and shared it as one of her “life lessons.”

Sharing a selfie of herself on Tuesday, the actress wrote, “#theknowingsmile You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course, I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!”

She further added, “What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully, repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS BEYOND!!?” The actress also added hashtags like #stateofmind #lifelessons #acceptance #karma and #faith to her caption.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s web series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem.