DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘IMA president is trying to convert India to Christianity’: Baba Ramdev’s aide Acharya Balakrishna

May 26, 2021, 01:05 pm IST

Rishikesh: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s close associate, Acharya Balakrishna accused that the Indian Medical Association is conspiring to convert India to Christianity. In a post shared on his Twitter handle,  Acharya Balakrishna accused that the IMA’s act to defame Baba Ramdev is aimed at converting India to Christianity.

“As part of the conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity, Yoga and Ayurveda are being maligned by targeting @yogrishiramdev jee. Countrymen, wake up now from the deep slumber Folded hands otherwise the generations to come will not forgive you,” Acharya  Balkrishna  tweeted.

Also Read:  ‘Covid-19 is the worst crisis faced by humanity’ 

Acharya Balakrishna accused that IMA president Dr. Johnrose Jayalal is behind this.  Many people including doctors has criticised the post by the yoga master.

Earlier,  a remark by Baba Ramdev had ignited controversy and IMA had decided to file a defamation case against him.

Tags
shortlink
May 26, 2021, 01:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button