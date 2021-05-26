Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State logs 22,758 new cases

Bengaluru: According to the state health bulletin, on Tuesday, Karnataka reported 22,758 new Covid cases, while 588 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The state’s Covid tally rose to 24,72,973 and the death toll to 26,399.

The positivity rate was 21.13 percent and the case fatality rate 2.58 percent across the state. There are 4,24,381 active cases. 38,224 patients discharged in the span of 24 hours and taking the total recoveries to 20,22,172.

Bengaluru reported 6,243 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,31,496, including 2,19,551 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,00,081, with 13,210 discharged during the day. While 350 succumbed to the virus taking the city’s death toll to 11,813.

Out of 1,07,675 tests conducted across the state during the day, 26,266 were through rapid antigen detection and 81,409 through the RT-PCR method.