Kerala Covid-19 Updates: State logs 28,798 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram: On Wednesday, Kerala reported 28,798 new Covid cases with 151 new fatalities pushing the death toll to 7882. The test positivity rate is 19.95 percent.

Of these Malappuram reported 4751, the highest, followed by Ernakulam-3444, Palakkad- 3038, Kollam-2886, Thiruvananthapuram- 2829, Thrissur – 2209, Alappuzha- 2184, Kozhikode- 1817, Kottayam- 1473, Kannur- 1304, Idukki-1012, Pathanamthitta- 906, Kasaragod- 572 and Wayanad- 373.

Today, 91 health workers also tested positive for Covid -19.

There are 2,48,526 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 35,525 recoveries were also reported in the span of 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 21,67,596.

8,89,902 people are currently under observation in the state. Out of this 8,50,882 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 39,020 people are in hospitals. Currently, there are 880 hotspots in the state.

A total of 1,44,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.