Kerala Covid-19 Updates: State reported 29,803 new cases

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 29,803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 23,65,565, and 177 more deaths pushing the toll to 7,731. The test positivity rate is 20.84 percent.

The number of recoveries mounted to 21,32,071 with 33,397 recovering from the infection in the span of 24 hours. Active cases stood at 2,55,406.

Malappuram district reported 5,313 cases today, the highest, while Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam clocked over 3,000 cases. Those who tested positive for the virus included 94 health workers. Over 9,04,178 people are under observation, including 38,740 in hospitals.

So far 1,90,24,615 samples have been tested including 1,43,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, the number of Covid cases in the state are decreasing even though the testing has surged significantly.