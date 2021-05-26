New school in Dubai offers free books, uniform and other resources

Dubai is going to be home to new British curriculum school, which regulates to provide ‘high-quality education at an affordable cost’ to students. On Tuesday, the community school managed by Leading Education And Management Solutions (LEAMS) launched its sixth new school. The Apple International Community School (AICS) which is located in Karama, is easily accessible for people living in South and North Dubai.

The new school has a lounging campus with a key focus on community development and comprehensive education which is approved under the guidelines of KHDA.

AICS attributes a state-of-the-art campus with the latest technology, a dedicated STEM lab, ICT/innovation Lab, resourceful library, performing arts, and an extensive sports facility. AICS is fully furnished to offer equal opportunities for students of determination and also prepare them for a future in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics. Currently, it will provide FS1 to Year 6 and expand to offer additional grades in subsequent years.

Books, uniforms, and other resources will be provided free of cost for the first year to help parents in these tough times. Admissions for the academic year 2021-2022 are now open.

CEO, LEAMS Education, Nabil Lahir, said, “The new school goes beyond a classroom and is designed to support a wide range of teaching and learning methodologies, that prepares students for future success and creates global citizens. Every child deserves a quality education and we are committed to providing an exceptional educational experience that is affordable. We will invest in opening more schools in the coming years with a clear focus on the outstanding academic provision.”