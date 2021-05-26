DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Pakistan High Commission in London vandalised by protesters

May 26, 2021, 03:56 pm IST

London: The Pakistan High Commission office in London was vandalised by a group of Afghanistan protesters. The office was vandalised during a protest by Afghanistan nationals against the violence in Afghanistan.  The protesters  pelted stones and bottles  at the Pakistan High Commission’s premises.

Also Read:  Russia uses fake news to malign Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 

Pakistan has lodged a complaint with the UK government seeking action against the protesters.  The Pakistan authorities had shared the CCTV footage with the British authorities. Afghanistan nationals also held a protest before the Pakistan High Commission office in Qatar.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
May 26, 2021, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button