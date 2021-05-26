Pakistan High Commission in London vandalised by protesters

London: The Pakistan High Commission office in London was vandalised by a group of Afghanistan protesters. The office was vandalised during a protest by Afghanistan nationals against the violence in Afghanistan. The protesters pelted stones and bottles at the Pakistan High Commission’s premises.

Also Read: Russia uses fake news to malign Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Pakistan has lodged a complaint with the UK government seeking action against the protesters. The Pakistan authorities had shared the CCTV footage with the British authorities. Afghanistan nationals also held a protest before the Pakistan High Commission office in Qatar.