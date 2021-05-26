Riteish and Genelia shares heartwarming posts on Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Birthday

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared heartwarming posts on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s 76th birth anniversary. Riteish, son of Vilasrao Deshmukh and daughter-in-law, Genelia, took to the Instagram handle to share posts remembering him.

With a throwback picture, Riteish Deshmukh took a trip down memory lane and wrote, “Remembering you is easy I do it every day, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Birthday PAPPA!!! Miss you every day. #VilasraoDeshmukh76.”

Genelia Deshmukh shared a picture from her wedding album. She thanked her father-in-law for all the warmth and unconditional love and also added how he always made her feel like a daughter.

Today on May 26, Genelia wrote, “Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house, she fears not being accepted as one of the family members… You made sure I believe that family doesn’t only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted… I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa – of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all… This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever. You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don’t even think you know it, I hear it every day from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand. Happy Birthday Pappa. We Miss You (sic).”

Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away in August 2012 due to multiple organ failure. He served two terms as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.