UAE emirate mitigates restrictions on “workplace attendance” amid pandemic

Abu Dhabi; Government organizations and firms can hold up to 60 percent participation at the workplace from Sunday, the local officials have declared. Recently, in February that a decline in participation to 30 percent of employees was declared, as part of the prudent measures. On Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee passed expanding workplace attendance to 60 percent for all employees and outsourced workers in government organizations and firms effective from Sunday.

The committee also endorsed the continuation of remote operating for employees aged 60 and above and employees with incurable diseases and vulnerable immunity. Remote working also regards to employees of ascertainment, pregnant and nursing employees and one of the parents of a child studying remotely grades 10 and below, until the conclusion of the current school session.

Unvaccinated employees must examine weekly, while those vaccinated who have taken their second dose at least 28 days ago must test monthly, to be eligible to join the workplace. Nonetheless, those vaccinated who have live icons (gold star or letter E) on the Al Hosn app are excluded from these tests.Individuals must all bear the expenses of the compulsory periodic PCR testing for all employees to enter the workplace. But, those with vaccination exemption certificates are spared from bearing the cost.