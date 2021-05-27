Covid-19 Update: 2167 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE

Dubai: The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest coronavirus situation in UAE. 2167 new coronavirus cases along with 2137 new recoveries and 3 deaths due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 563,215 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country. In this 543,023 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1664. At present there are 18,258 active cases in UAE.

225,957 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 49 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA ) informed that an estimated 200 Chinese visitors will be administered Covid-19 vaccines at the Safa Healthcare Centre on Thursday. Chinese nationals are the only UAE non-residents who are eligible to take China’s Sinopharm vaccine in the country.